ESPN Reporter Will Miss Pacers-Thunder Game Due To Personal Reasons
On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
ESPN/ABC reporter Lisa Salters will miss the game (in Oklahoma) due to a personal reason.
Via Andrew Marchand of The Athletic: "Jorge Sedano in for Lisa Salters tonight on NBA Finals sideline. Salters is dealing with a personal matter."
A lot of people reacted to the news on social media.
Scott Agness: "Jorge Sedano to fill in as ABC sideline reporter at Game 2 for Lisa Salters, who is away due to personal reasons.
Last night, Stephanie White was away from the Fever. Thinking about them today."
@amandajv47: "Thinking about them as well and sending positive thoughts their way. ❤️"
@chloepeterson67: "Lisa Salters, who is married to Fever coach Steph White, will not be at the finals tonight for personal reasons:"
@pottacoffi: "Love Lisa, great reporter but even better person"
@RPotkey: "Praying everything is ok for the entire family"
@dmb6622: "Prayers up for Lisa and Steph."
@aipattern: "OKC is 0-1 with Jorge as the sideline reporter"
The Pacers beat the Thunder (in a thrilling Game 1) by a score of 111-110.
Tyrese Haliburton made the game-winning shot (despite scoring just 14 points).
Via The NBA: "Down 9+ points in the last 3 minutes of a game in the Finals?
Since 1971, teams were 0-182 in that situation prior to Game 1. Then Haliburton and the Pacers happened.
Game 2 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC."