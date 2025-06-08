Fastbreak

ESPN Reporter Will Miss Pacers-Thunder Game Due To Personal Reasons

Lisa Salters will miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a ESPN broadcaster camerawoman during the second half between the LA Clippers against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN/ABC reporter Lisa Salters will miss the game (in Oklahoma) due to a personal reason.

Via Andrew Marchand of The Athletic: "Jorge Sedano in for Lisa Salters tonight on NBA Finals sideline. Salters is dealing with a personal matter."

A lot of people reacted to the news on social media.

Scott Agness: "Jorge Sedano to fill in as ABC sideline reporter at Game 2 for Lisa Salters, who is away due to personal reasons.

Last night, Stephanie White was away from the Fever. Thinking about them today."

@amandajv47: "Thinking about them as well and sending positive thoughts their way. ❤️"

@chloepeterson67: "Lisa Salters, who is married to Fever coach Steph White, will not be at the finals tonight for personal reasons:"

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Lisa Salters after game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

@pottacoffi: "Love Lisa, great reporter but even better person"

@RPotkey: "Praying everything is ok for the entire family"

@dmb6622: "Prayers up for Lisa and Steph."

@aipattern: "OKC is 0-1 with Jorge as the sideline reporter"

Mar 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters after the game against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Clippers 112-100. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Pacers beat the Thunder (in a thrilling Game 1) by a score of 111-110.

Tyrese Haliburton made the game-winning shot (despite scoring just 14 points).

Via The NBA: "Down 9+ points in the last 3 minutes of a game in the Finals?

Since 1971, teams were 0-182 in that situation prior to Game 1. Then Haliburton and the Pacers happened.

Game 2 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tips tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC."

