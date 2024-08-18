ESPN Reporter Makes Promising Luka Doncic Statement
Luka Doncic is one of the ten best players in the NBA at just 25.
He is coming off another stellar year where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
One of the only critiques of Doncic has been his defense, which became a hot topic during the NBA playoffs.
Recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about Doncic (via Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective).
Windhorst: "The thing about Luka is that his flaws are so fixable... They're so fixable. He doesn't have holes in his game. His flaws are so fixable. If he fixes them, there's nothing to stop him. Nothing to stop him."
Hearing that from Windhorst is promising for Mavs fans, as he had been one of the most critical reporters of Doncic during the postseason.
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent all six seasons of his career in Dallas.
Last season, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
The Mavs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season but lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in five games.
The Mavs have been to the Western Conference finals twice in the previous three seasons.
They will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch next year.