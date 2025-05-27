ESPN Star Asks Major Anthony Edwards Question
Anthony Edwards is seen by many as a top ten player in the NBA at just 23.
However, the Minnesota Timberwolves currently trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-1 in the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards finished the Game 4 (128-126 loss) with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Anthony Edwards with 16 points on 5/13 with 5 turnovers. Super disappointing especially after his Game 3."
After the game, ESPN star Stephe. A Smith asked a bold question about Edwards (via First Take).
Smith: "Are you the superstar player you proclaim to be or not? The fact of that matter is that ANT man is special. We all know this... That individual pride is what I'm looking for."
Smith was not the only questioning Edwards after his lackluster performance.
Many fans and NBA pundits were critical.
Edwards had been coming off a fantastic Game 3 performance where he had 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 12/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
The Timberwolves will need a victory to avoid elimination.
If they win, Game 6 would be back at the Target Center on Friday night.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA.