ESPN Star Makes Strong Cooper Flagg Statement Before Duke-Houston Game
Cooper Flagg has had a magical freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
The 18-year-old led the team to the Final Four, where they will face off against Houston (on Saturday in San Antonio).
Via Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg is the youngest player in NCAA history to record 30/5/5 in a tournament game."
Before Saturday's big game, former Duke player (and current ESPN star) Jay Bilas made an appearance The Ryen Russillo Podcast.
He made a strong statement about Flagg.
Bilas (via The Ringer): "Flagg is the best freshman, best most complete freshman Duke's ever had. Nobody has done what he's done as a freshman at Duke... There aren't that many that have done what he's done as a freshman... He's a different cat competitively... He hasn't been outplayed, which is pretty impressive."
Flagg has averages of 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in his first 36 games.
At this point, he is nearly a lock to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on March 24): "Current odds to land Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery:
Wizards: 14%
Jazz: 14%
Hornets: 14%
Pelicans: 12.5%
Sixers: 9.8%
Nets: 9.7%
Raptors: 7.5%
Heat: 6%
Bulls: 4.5%
Spurs: 3%
Blazers: 2%
Rockets (via Suns): 1.5%
Kings: 0.5%"