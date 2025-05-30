Fastbreak

ESPN Star Faces Backlash For New York Knicks Comment

Mike Greenberg made a bold statement about the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guards Miles McBride (2) and Jalen Brunson (11) sit on the bench in the closing minute of the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have had a very good season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

On Thursday, ESPN's Mike Greenberg made a bold statement about the team.

Greenberg (via Get Up): "Jalen Brunson has single-handedly dragged a very average team to the Eastern Conference finals."

Many NBA fans took issue with Greenberg's comment.

@TuckFitter3: "Oh so now the Knicks are average? Lmao"

@kawhi_ring: "What a joke"

@Sheridanblog: "What is he talking about? KAT, Bridges, and Onunoby are highly sought-after players."

@FlankenBerry: "Now the Knicks are a very average team when the Pacers are beating them but before hand it was Knicks have so much more talent 😂

Whatever they have to say to feel better about themselves"

@Maverick_SZN: "A 51 win 3 seed is considered average now"

@Courtsidecom: "This is disrespectful to the Knicks supporting cast"

@TheRealEvanHale: "This is an insane take?? Average starting 5? KAT alone makes them not average and then Hart, OG and Mikal are all great to elite role players"

@GratefulBruh: "Oh now they are average lmao. Just give the Pacers credit."

@lukabetter77_: "They have one of the best starting 5’s in the NBA lmao"

The Knicks finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds.

Right now, the Knicks trail the Pacers 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals with Game 6 on Saturday night in Indiana.

