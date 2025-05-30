ESPN Star Faces Backlash For New York Knicks Comment
The New York Knicks have had a very good season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
On Thursday, ESPN's Mike Greenberg made a bold statement about the team.
Greenberg (via Get Up): "Jalen Brunson has single-handedly dragged a very average team to the Eastern Conference finals."
Many NBA fans took issue with Greenberg's comment.
@TuckFitter3: "Oh so now the Knicks are average? Lmao"
@kawhi_ring: "What a joke"
@Sheridanblog: "What is he talking about? KAT, Bridges, and Onunoby are highly sought-after players."
@FlankenBerry: "Now the Knicks are a very average team when the Pacers are beating them but before hand it was Knicks have so much more talent 😂
Whatever they have to say to feel better about themselves"
@Maverick_SZN: "A 51 win 3 seed is considered average now"
@Courtsidecom: "This is disrespectful to the Knicks supporting cast"
@TheRealEvanHale: "This is an insane take?? Average starting 5? KAT alone makes them not average and then Hart, OG and Mikal are all great to elite role players"
@GratefulBruh: "Oh now they are average lmao. Just give the Pacers credit."
@lukabetter77_: "They have one of the best starting 5’s in the NBA lmao"
The Knicks finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds.
Right now, the Knicks trail the Pacers 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals with Game 6 on Saturday night in Indiana.