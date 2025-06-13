ESPN Star Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement

Fastbreak

Stephen A. Smith spoke about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ben Stinar

Mar 24, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after making a basket against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after making a basket against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had one of the best careers in NBA history.

After being selected with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks legend turned into an all-time great.

On Friday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made a comment about the two-time MVP (via First Take) that got a lot of views on social media.

Molly Qerim: "What's one word you would use to describe Giannis's career if he doesn't win another title?"

Smith: "Underachiever."

Many people did not like the comment.

@BolWrld: "Ragebait for views is sad at this point please explain how this is a “underachiever”

If we’re talking about real Underachievers, talk about Melo, Paul George, Chris Paul etc"

@HPbasketball: "Celebrate basketball one time ESPN challenge."

@JamCristopher: "Stephen a is so terrible for the sport it’s more harmful to keep mentioning his name but I legit can’t stand dude."

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Justin Termine: "He's already a massive over-achiever.

He didn't have to bounce around to big markets trying to team up with other stars trying to chase a title.

His one title in MIL > His peers winning multiple titles on player created super teams."

Josh Eberley: "Stephen A. has massively over achieved and when you think about it in that context, not sure that’s a positive anymore."

@chicagoBRIZ: "Pivotal game 4 tonight and this is the conversation"

@Lebronin1: "This is coming from a guy that scored 1 PPG in college"

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo has spent all 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame career playing for the Bucks.

