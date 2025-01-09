ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg has been the most notable player in college basketball during the 2024-25 season.
Many believe that he will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Recently, ESPN's Seth Greenberg made a strong statement about Flagg.
Greenberg: "He impacts winning, plain and simple. Everyone wants one of those Zion Williamson viral moments. He's not all about viral moments. He's about winning, he's about making winning plays... The guy understands what it takes what it takes to put his team in position to win... Points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, he impacts winning."
Ironically, Flagg had a huge viral moment during the team's 76-47 victory over Pitt.
Via ESPN on January 7: "COOPER FLAGG JUST WENT COAST-TO-COAST AND POSTERIZED THE DEFENDER 😱🔥
ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🤯"
Flagg has been playing excellent as of late.
The 18-year-old is currently averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Cooper Flagg has been just as good as advertised, maintaining his spot at No. 1 on our board. He's hit his stride in a major way recently, making shots more consistently while showing off his passing, finishing, defensive versatility, intensity, and feel for the game."
Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they host Notre Dame in North Carolina.
They have gone 13-2 in their first 15 games (and have won nine straight).