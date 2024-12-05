ESPN Star Jay Bilas Makes Cooper Flagg Statement After Auburn-Duke Game
Cooper Flagg continues to get the most attention out of any players expected to be in the 2025 NBA Draft class.
The Duke star is only 17, but he has gotten off to a strong start to his career through the first eight games.
Most recently, Flagg led the Blue Devils to an 84-78 victory over the Auburn Tigers (at home on Wednesday).
Via NCAA March Madness: "NO. 9 DUKE OUTLASTS NO. 2 AUBURN 😤
The Blue Devils grab the win in a HUGE top-10 showdown 😈"
Flagg finished the victory with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 7/18 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Greg Harvey of Stats Perform on Wednesday: "Duke’s Cooper Flagg filled the stat sheet today against No. 2 Auburn: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and zero turnovers.
No other player (Men’s or Women’s) has had such a stat line or better against an AP Top 25 opponent in the last 25 seasons."
After the game, ESPN star Jay Bilas (via SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt) spoke highly of the Duke forward.
Bilas: "In Cooper Flagg, they've got a special player. I don't think the ball can be in his hands enough... Against top-25 teams, he's averaging over 20 points a game. He's got 22 points, 11 rebounds, he led Duke in assists, he leads them in assists all season, leads them in blocked shots. It's really remarkable what he's done."
Duke is 6-2 in eight games.
They will play their next game on Saturday against Louisville.