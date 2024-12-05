ESPN Star Jay Bilas Makes Cooper Flagg Statement After Auburn-Duke Game

Duke’s Cooper Flagg filled the stat sheet today against No. 2 Auburn: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks and zero turnovers.



No other player (Men’s or Women’s) has had such a stat line or better against an AP Top 25 opponent in the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ZTWjnWQHal