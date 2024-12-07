Fastbreak

ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About Anthony Edwards After Timberwolves-Warriors Game

NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post about Anthony Edwards.

Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a blowout 107-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Edwards finished with 30 points, four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/18 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

After the game, ESPN star (and former NBA Champion) Kendrick Perkins sent out a post about Edwards.

His post had 1,000 likes in one hour.

Perkins wrote: "Best game I’ve seen from Ant Man in the last few games on the offensive end. Since he called out his team mates they been 🔒 in defensively and on a 4 game winning streak. He’s the BEST YOUNG LEADER in the game."

At just 22, Edwards has done an excellent job of being the face of a franchise.

While the Timberwolves have gotten off to a slow start to the season, they have turned things around in a significant way over the last week.

With the victory over Golden State, the Timberwolves improved to 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Following Friday's game, the Warriors and Timberwolves will face off (agian) on Sunday at the Chase Center.

On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 5-6 in the 11 games they have played away from the Chase Center.

Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) makes a basket over Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).

