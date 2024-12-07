ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About Anthony Edwards After Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a blowout 107-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Edwards finished with 30 points, four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/18 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, ESPN star (and former NBA Champion) Kendrick Perkins sent out a post about Edwards.
His post had 1,000 likes in one hour.
Perkins wrote: "Best game I’ve seen from Ant Man in the last few games on the offensive end. Since he called out his team mates they been 🔒 in defensively and on a 4 game winning streak. He’s the BEST YOUNG LEADER in the game."
At just 22, Edwards has done an excellent job of being the face of a franchise.
While the Timberwolves have gotten off to a slow start to the season, they have turned things around in a significant way over the last week.
With the victory over Golden State, the Timberwolves improved to 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following Friday's game, the Warriors and Timberwolves will face off (agian) on Sunday at the Chase Center.
On the road, the Timberwolves have gone 5-6 in the 11 games they have played away from the Chase Center.
Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).