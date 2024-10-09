ESPN Star Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
Typically, the NBA preseason does not draw a lot of fan interest (even for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers).
That said, rookie Bronny James has played in both games, which has gotten a lot of attention from media and fans.
After missing Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James made his debut on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
He was able to share the floor with his son for the first time.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC, and he is expected to spend a lot of time in the G League.
After the game (via The Hoop Collective Podcast), ESPN's Tim MacMahon spoke about Bronny.
MacMahon: "Frankly, I hope that Bronny gets to the G League early on and is able to have kind of as routine as possible of a rookie season for a 55th overall pick as he can. He's a developmental project right now. It's a cool story, but it can also turn into a difficult situation because of the spotlight."
The Lakers will play their third preseason game on Thursday evening when they face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
They will then play three more preseason games against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
On October 22, the Lakers will begin the new season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.