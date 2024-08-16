ESPN Star Makes Blunt Statement About Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr is one of the best coaches of all time.
He has helped lead the Golden State Warriors since the 2015 season and recently won a Gold medal as the head coach of Team USA earlier this month.
However, Kerr took a lot of criticism for his rotations during the 2024 Olympics.
Most notably, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum did not appear in two out of the team's six games.
Recently, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared a blunt quote about Kerr (via First Take).
Molly Qerim: "Why do you think Kerr didn't play him more?"
Smith: "Because Kerr is rigid and married to his way."
For the record, Kerr should get credit for the team going a perfect 6-0 and winning the Gold medal over France.
That said, they also had one of the best rosters ever assembled, and Tatum is coming off a season where he won the 2024 NBA Championship, so he deserves more respect.
Tatum finished last season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
In addition to winning the title, the Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
As for Kerr, his Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.