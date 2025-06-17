Fastbreak

ESPN Star Makes Bold Claim After Magic-Grizzlies Trade

ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps thinks the Orlando Magic will be a top-four seed.

Mavericks' Anthony Davis (3) and Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) hug and speak to each other after the Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 120-106 in the play-in game to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, April 18, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have had one of the most intriguing rosters in the NBA over the last two years.

They did a nice job of rebuilding, making the NBA playoffs in both 2024 and 2025.

Earlier this week, they made a major win-now move by landing Desmond Bane (via the Memphis Grizzlies).

Following the trade, ESPN's Tim Bontemps thinks the Magic should be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Bontemps (via The Hoop Collective): "Orlando should be a top three or four team in the East. They should have home-court advantage and pushing to make the conference finals and finals. You don't make this trade if you don't believe this puts you in that kind of position."

Bane finished his fifth NBA season with averages of 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 69 games.

He helped the Grizzlies made the NBA playoffs in four of his five years with the franchise.

Via Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com: "Only Desmond Bane, now on the @OrlandoMagic , and Steph Curry all time are shooting at least 40% from 3-point range with an average of at least 10 attempts per 100 possessions, while also averaging at least six assists per 100 possessions."

The Magic finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.

