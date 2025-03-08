ESPN Star Makes Bold Cooper Flagg NBA Comparison Before Duke-UNC Game
On Saturday evening, the Duke Blue Devils will face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Cooper Flagg will get his first chance to go up against the Tar Heels as the road team.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Seth Greenberg made a strong statement about Flagg (via Get Up).
Greenberg: "He's got a little Jayson Tatum in his game, he's got a little Grant Hill in his game, he's got a little Scottie Pippen in his game. You're talking about a 6'9" guy that you can run your offense through... His IQ, his feel, his versatility offensively and defensively. I think Tatum, I think Grant Hill and I think Scottie Pippen."
Flagg comes into the night with averages of 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Duke is the second ranked team in the nation with a 27-3 record in 30 games.
They have gone 9-1 in the ten games they have played on the road.
Most recently, Duke beat Wake Forest (at home) by a score of 93-60.
Flagg led the way with 28 points.
Via Frankie Vision: "Cooper Flagg vs Wake Forest tonight..
28 PTS (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FTs)
8 REBS
7 AST
3 BLKS
2 STLS
He’s just having fun at this point.. serious question.. what will his NBA career look like you think?"