ESPN Star Makes Bold Klay Thompson Statement
Klay Thompson had spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
However, the future Hall of Famer decided to leave the franchise to join the Dallas Mavericks (via free agency) over the offseason.
ESPN's Tim Legler picked Thompson as the player he is most watching to have a comeback season in 2025 (via NBA Today).
Legler: "I'm going with Klay Thompson... I think because of his relevance. He's going to be on a team that can contend for a title. His impact on Dallas and the number of shots that he is going to get as opposed to the guys that were taking those same exact shots a year ago, you're going to see a dramatic difference in Dallas with Klay Thompson."
Thompson is no longer a borderline superstar, but he is still a productive role player who is coming off a solid season.
The five-time NBA All-Star averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Many fans are excited about seeing Thompson playing next to superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Thompson's ability to shoot will make life easier for Irving and Doncic, while they will be able to get him more open looks than he is used to.
Last season, the Mavs reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
Thompson won four titles with the Warriors (and reached the Finals six times).