Fastbreak

ESPN Star Makes Bold Luka Doncic Statement Amid LeBron James Injury

Ramona Shelburne spoke about Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has played 12 games for the Los Angeles Lakers since getting traded (via the Dallas Mavericks) last month.

In that span, they have gone 8-4.

Right now, Doncic is playing without his new co-star LeBron James (who is dealing with an injury).

Via ESPN's Shams Charania on March 9: "Reporting for NBA Countdown on ABC – LeBron James is likely to miss a period of weeks for the Lakers:"

With James out for an extended period of time, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne made a bold statement about Doncic.

Shelburne: "This is an opportunity right now for Luka to make it his team... He hasn't looked as comfortable. I thought he was getting there, but in this game, without LeBron, it made me realize, oh, this isn't his team yet."

Doncic and the Lakers are coming off a 111-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (in New York).

He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 8/26 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Lakers currently sit as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Final: Nets 111, Lakers 108

LA drops to 40-23 and No. 3 in the West. This was an especially costly loss considering their upcoming schedule (3 back-to-backs in 8 days). They're a half-game back of DEN for No. 2 and a half-game ahead of MEM for No. 4.

Up next: at MIL on Thurs."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.