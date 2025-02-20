ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About Duke Superstar Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg continues to make a strong case for being the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
The Duke superstar is averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in his first 26 games.
Via ESPN on January 11: "COOPER FLAGG 40-PIECE ‼️
He sets the ACC men's basketball single-game scoring record by a freshman in the win over Notre Dame 💪"
Over the weekend, ESPN star (and former Duke player) Jay Bilas spoke about Flagg.
Bilas: "I don't think a freshman wall is even a consideration with Cooper Flagg... The guy's averaged 23 a game in ACC play. He's been killing it. He's leading them in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and block shots. No Duke player has ever done that. Not even a guard. He's the real deal."
In addition to Flagg playing well, he has helped the team get off to an incredible start.
They most recently beat Virginia by a score of 80-62.
With the win, Duke improved to 23-3 in 26 games, which has them as the top team in the ACC.
Via Frankie Vision (on Monday): "Cooper Flagg in 30 mins vs Virginia tonight..
17 PTS (8-17 FG)
14 REBS
2 AST
2 STLS
2 BLKS
So when I put this mock out, I just put Coop at #1 lock right and work my way down from there right?"