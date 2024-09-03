ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey is coming off a season where he appeared in 80 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on June 20: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN."
Recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst made an interesting statement about Giddey (via The Hoop Collective Podcast).
Windhorst: "For your fantasy teams out there, Josh Giddey might sniff averaging a triple-double this year."
Windhorst has a good case for his comment to come true.
The 21-year-old will have the ball in his hand a lot on a team that is not likely to make the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA on March 7, 2023: "Josh Giddey dished out a career-high 17 assists tonight in the Thunder W ⛈️
17 PTS, 11 REB, 17 AST
He's the youngest player in NBA history to drop a 15+ AST triple-double 👀"
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent all three seasons with the Thunder.
His career averages are 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 210 games.
Last season, he helped the Thunder finish as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.