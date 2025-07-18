ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About LA Clippers Guard James Harden
James Harden is one of the best guards in NBA history.
Last season, he had a resurgent year with the LA Clippers where he made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
The former Arizona State star had averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.
This week, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Harden (via Hoop Collective).
MacMahon: "James Harden. Right now, at this stage of his career, is maybe the best table setter in the NBA. He's not a guy who's looking to get 35 a night. He's a guy who's looking to get everybody involved. He's a basketball genius."
At one point, Harden had been among the best scorers in the NBA.
With the Clippers, he has done an excellent job of being a floor general.
Via @PolymarketHoops: "Most points generated by assists this season:
2,031 — Trae Young
1,668 — Nikola Jokic
1,614 — Tyrese Haliburton
1,570 — James Harden
1,511 — Cade Cunningham"
The Clippers are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Over the offseason, the Clippers have been one of the most actie teams.
Via StatMuse: "LA Clippers:
— Bradley Beal
— John Collins
— Kawhi Leonard
— James Harden
— Ivica Zubac
— Brook Lopez
— Nic Batum
— Kris Dunn
— Derrick Jones Jr
— Bogdan Bogdanovic"