ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About LA Clippers Guard James Harden

ESPN's Tim MacMahon spoke about James Harden.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel sideline reporter Lauren Rosen (left) interviews LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel sideline reporter Lauren Rosen (left) interviews LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James Harden is one of the best guards in NBA history.

Last season, he had a resurgent year with the LA Clippers where he made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.

The former Arizona State star had averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.

James Harden
Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This week, ESPN's Tim MacMahon made a bold statement about Harden (via Hoop Collective).

MacMahon: "James Harden. Right now, at this stage of his career, is maybe the best table setter in the NBA. He's not a guy who's looking to get 35 a night. He's a guy who's looking to get everybody involved. He's a basketball genius."

At one point, Harden had been among the best scorers in the NBA.

With the Clippers, he has done an excellent job of being a floor general.

Via @PolymarketHoops: "Most points generated by assists this season:

2,031 — Trae Young
1,668 — Nikola Jokic
1,614 — Tyrese Haliburton
1,570 — James Harden
1,511 — Cade Cunningham"

James Harden
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Clippers are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Over the offseason, the Clippers have been one of the most actie teams.

Via StatMuse: "LA Clippers:

— Bradley Beal
— John Collins
— Kawhi Leonard
— James Harden
— Ivica Zubac
— Brook Lopez
— Nic Batum
— Kris Dunn
— Derrick Jones Jr
— Bogdan Bogdanovic"

Ben Stinar
