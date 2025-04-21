ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About Luka Doncic's Future With Lakers
Luka Doncic had been expected to spend his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks.
However, a blockbuster trade (that shocked the NBA world) sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.
Doncic can be a free agent as soon as the summer of 2027 (he has a player option in his contract).
He will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Lakers this summer.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks (on February 2): "Here are the contract options for Luka.
Despite the super max extension off the table, Doncic should actually make more in the long run.
Important to note that if Doncic does not sign an extension in August, the financial playing field in what the Lakers can offer and a team with cap space in 2026 is small.
The advantage comes with the 5th year."
Former NBA Champion (and current ESPN star) Kendrick Perkins made a bold statement about Doncic's future with the Lakers.
Perkins (h/t SportsCenter): "Luka Doncic will never play for another franchise. Period... History tells us that... Once you get in a Lakers uniform, you're there."
Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 29 games with the Lakers.
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are currently down 0-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves
Game 2 is on Tuesday night.