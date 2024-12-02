ESPN Star Makes Bold Statement About NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg is by far the most famous prospect in what is expected to be a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class.
The 17-year-old is currently in his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils.
He is averaging 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 26.9% from the three-point range in seven games.
Recently, ESPN's Seth Greenberg spoke about Flagg.
Greenberg: "He's gonna be the number one pick in the NBA Draft... In the NBA, there's spacing and the 24-second clock. He's playing with no space right now, but when he gets to an NBA roster, there will be tremendous space... The spacing Duke is playing with is hurting him because people are game-planning to get the ball out of his hands. You can't do that in the NBA."
Duke is 5-2 in their first seven games after most recently defeating the Seattle Redhawks by a score of 70-48.
Flagg finished the victory with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 2/7 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Following the Redhawks, Duke will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Auburn Tigers in North Carolina.
Via StatMamba: "Cooper Flagg is the fastest player in Duke history to record:
100+ PTS
50+ REB
20+ AST"
Duke has had a long history of producing NBA stars.
Jared McCain, Paolo Banchero, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Grayson Allen, Jalen Johnson and RJ Barrett are some of the current players who played at Duke.