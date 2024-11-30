ESPN Star Makes Brutally Honest LeBron James Statement After Thunder-Lakers Game
On Friday night, LeBron James and the Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, California.
The game was competitive, but the Lakers lost by a score of 101-93.
Despite turning 40 next month, LeBron James has been excellent so far this season.
That said, he had a tough game against OKC, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
One person who sent out a post about James was ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.
He wrote: "It’s looking like this just might be Bron’s last season."
In addition to Perkins, other people on social media were concerned with James.
Via Lakers Daily: "LeBron's last 4 games:
18 points
18 points
16 points
12 points
Has Father Time finally arrived?"
Legion Hoops: "LeBron in the loss tonight:
12 points
8 rebounds
6 assists
5 turnovers
5/13 FG
0/4 3P
Tough."
@SK_Hoops: "LeBron battles through a tough night, finishing with 12 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 5 TO and +- -12.
Is time ticking for LeBron James after another underwhelming display? 😟⌛️"
James is still averaging an outstanding 22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Lakers dropped to 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.