ESPN Star Makes Brutally Honest Russell Westbrook Statement
Russell Westbrook is coming off a solid year for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Over the offseason, Westbrook signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on July 26: "Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is signing a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal has a player option for 2025-26 season."
Recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst made a brutally honest statement about Westbrook (via Hoop Collective Podcast).
Tim Bontemps: "Their fourth-leading volume shooter was Reggie Jackson, who actually shot it pretty well. That's the one thing he did well. They replaced him with Russell Westbrook who is literally the worst volume three-point shooter in the history of the NBA."
Windhorst: "I would't let him shoot any more threes ever again quite honestly."
Westbrook was once among the best players in the NBA.
However, the 2017 MVP has never been a reliable three-point shooter, which will make his addition to the Nuggets one to follow closely.
He will be able to give the team a huge spark off the bench, but the Nuggets need to shoot to help spread the floor for 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic.
In addition to the Nuggets and Clippers, Westbrook has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.