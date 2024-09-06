ESPN Star Makes Honest Golden State Warriors Statement
The Golden State Warriors have been among the best franchises in the NBA over the previous ten years.
They built a dynasty that saw them reach the NBA Finals six times (and win four titles) from 2015-22.
However, the Warriors have been unable to make the playoffs in three of the last five years.
ESPN's Zach Lowe recently spoke about the Warriors (via NBA Today, h/t ClutchPoints).
Lowe: "It's going to take a home run, a lightning strike, something like the Spurs got with drafting Kawhi Leonard toward the end of Tim Duncan's prime. This is what happens to great legends who stay with one team. You win a lot, and while you're winning a lot, you draft at the bottom of the first round, so you're probably not getting any stars there... The core gets old, and it's hard to transition from old to great again... That's where the Warriors are... They're not a contender."
Lowe did say that he thinks the Warriors could win one or two rounds in the NBA playoffs.
The Warriors still have a roster that features two-time MVP Steph Curry, 2017 Defensive Player of The Year Draymond Green and 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins.
Last season, Curry averaged an incredible 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
At 36, the four-time NBA Champion is still playing like he is in the prime of his career.