ESPN Star Makes Very Clear Cooper Flagg Statement Amid Trade Rumors
Cooper Flagg has established himself among the best prospects in recent NBA Draft history.
The 18-year-old is coming off a season where he led the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four.
Recently, former Duke player (and ESPN star) Jay Bilas spoke about Flagg.
Bilas (via The Young Man And The Three): "Cooper Flagg's the real deal. He's the best freshman player Duke's ever had. At least since Coach K got there... He's a complete player. He impacts the game at both ends almost equally... I don't like to say he's the real deal very often, but he is the real deal... He'll be very good out of the gate but he's only going to get better. He's the prize in this one and I don't know anyone that thinks otherwise. If I'm Dallas, I'm not trading that."
The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery and are expected to take Flagg.
That said, there have been a lot of people urging them to consider moving the pick for a player such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.
For the record, ESPN's Tim MacMahon already reported that the Mavs will hold the pick (and take Flagg).
Flagg finished his only season in college with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via ACC Network: "COOPER. FLAGG. 🗣️
The first ACC player with 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks in the regular season in the last 25 years 😈 @DukeMBB"