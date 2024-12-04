ESPN Star Calls Out Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA over the last five years.
After finally winning a title (2023), they are coming off a season where they lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
So far this season, the team has looked vulnerable, but Nikola Jokic has been the best player in the NBA (which has kept them in contention).
During Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors, ESPN star (and former NBA Champion) Kendrick Perkins sent out a post about head coach Michael Malone.
Perkins wrote: "Mike Malone for 7 years have been getting destroyed in NoN Jokic minutes. At what point in time do we ask can he create a system or rotation that doesn’t get obliterated when Jokic doesn’t play? It used to be injuries but ITS NEVER CHANGED. Aaron Gordon, Westbrook, MPJ, Murray and it’s a 10-0 run by GSW."
While Perkins makes a good point, Malone is not the one drafting, signing and trading for players.
As a coach, he has been good, but there is definitely more that can be done for other players on the roster to step up without Jokic on the floor.
With their 119-115 victory over Golden State, the Nuggets improved to 11-8 in their first 19 games.
Via Basketball Forever on November 19: "With Nikola Jokić off the floor, the Denver Nuggets' offensive rating is 86.3 - the worst in NBA history.
With Jokić on the floor, their offensive rating is 125.8 - the best in NBA history."