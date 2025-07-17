ESPN Star Predicts Next NBA Player Who Could Request Trade
The Philadelphia 76ers went into the 2024-25 season with one of the most intriguing rosters in the NBA.
Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid made up one of the best big threes in the Eastern Conference.
That said, the team dealt with injuries and missed the NBA playoffs.
On Thursday, Kendrick Perkins (via ESPN's First Take) spoke about Maxey and the 76ers.
Perkins: "At one point, we saw structure, we saw stability, we saw culture and then all of sudden since Daryl Morey has taken over this job, it's gotten worse... The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock. They're on the clock when it comes down to Tyrese Maxey... If they keep trending in this direction of no culture and no stability, guess what? Tyrese Maxey is gonna want out of Philadelphia."
Maxey was the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 52 games.
The 76ers were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
They missed the play-in tournament (and the playoffs).
Via NBA Retweet: "The 76ers are developing an impressive young core V.J. Edgecombe - 19 y/o
Jared McCain - 21 y/o
Justin Edwards - 21 y/o
Johni Broome - 22 y/o
Adem Bona - 22 y/o
Ricky Council IV - 23 y/o
Tyrese Maxey - 24 y/o
Quentin Grimes - 25 y/o"