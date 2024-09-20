ESPN Star Reacts Strongly To Joel Embiid News
On Friday, the huge news that Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid had signed a contract extension was announced.
Embiid is coming off a season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
One person to give his reaction to the news was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (via First Take).
Smith: "He deserves every penny. He is a bonafide superstar in this league who's only derailment is health. I watched this man average 35 against the Knicks on one leg. On one leg. He's that gifted. He's that great. You can put Joel Embiid in the argument as being one of the most gifted big men to ever play the game of basketball on the planet earth."
Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas by the 76ers.
After missing his first two seasons due to injury, Embiid has played eight years in the NBA (and made seven straight All-Star Games).
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "Former NBA Most Valuable Player @JoelEmbiid has agreed on a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN."
The 76ers finished last season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
While Embiid has made the playoffs for seven straight years, he has been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals.