ESPN Star Ryan Clark Responds To Russell Westbrook's Wife
ESPN's Ryan Clark recently got a lot of attention for a comment he made comparing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook.
Clark (via Get Up): "Lamar Jackson right now is like Russell Westbrook. We watch Russell Westbrook throughout the regular season (and even in the playoffs) have these great statistical games... But you remember when he and Dame Lillard went head to head, and it got emotional. He couldn't make a shot."
Westbrook's wife (Nina) commented on ESPN's post.
Nina: "My goodness! Just as a basketball fan, we couldn’t even wait for the NBA season to start up before the Russell slander begins? 1. This doesn’t make any sense. 2. The only comparison to be made between Russell and Lamar are that they’re both unicorns and amazing at what they do. 3. I’ve never met Ryan, and I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but please stop. 4. And finally… before you start hating on Russell, at least let the basketball season start and let him miss a layup or something first. I’m still enjoying the peace and the silence."
Her comment had over 1,000 likes.
Clark has now responded to Nina in the comments.
Clark wrote: "@ninawestbrook I meant absolutely no disrespect. I’d go down in fighting for Russ. He’s one of the ones to me!"
Westbrook is coming off a season where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.