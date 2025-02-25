ESPN Star Apologizes To Los Angeles Lakers
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers put the NBA world on notice when they crushed the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) by a score of 123-100.
Luka Doncic had an excellent showing, as he finished with 32 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about the Lakers.
Smith: "Let me be the first to apologize to the Los Angeles Lakers. I did not see them being capable of that... JJ Redick is a candidate for coach of the year. He is just doing a hell of a job."
While Doncic is one of the best ten players in the NBA, many questioned how he fit with LeBron James.
So far, they have gone 2-2 in their first four games sharing the floor.
That said, their win over the Nuggets (who had won nine straight) showed that they are capable of making a deep run in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers over their past 18 games:
— 14-4 (best record)
— No. 1 defensive rating
— No. 8 offensive rating
— No. 3 net rating
— Wins over the Celtics, Nuggets, Knicks, Clippers and Warriors x2"