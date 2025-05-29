Fastbreak

ESPN Star Facing Backlash For Tyrese Haliburton Statement

Stephen A. Smith spoke about Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Ben Stinar

Dec 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is in the middle of a fantastic playoff run with the Indiana Pacers.

The former Iowa State star finished their 130-121 victory (in Game 4) over the New York Knicks with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 11/23 from the field.

Via StatMuse: "Haliburton this Conference Finals:

11.0 assists per game
1.5 turnovers per game

The only player this century with 10+ APG and under 2 TPG in a Conference Finals."

On Wednesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made a strong statement about Haliburton. (via First Take).

He does not think Haliburton is a superstar (yet).

Smith: "I don't view him that way. Not yet... He's damn good... He's a young, rising star in this game... I need to see more consistency before I give him that kind of label."

Smith took a lot of backlash from fans on social media.

@himwitdacam: "How do you have Jalen Brunson as a superstar but can’t put Halliburton up there????????"

@MiamisOG: "Stephen A. Smith is still mad about his Knicks losing"

@The__Cooler: "Bro compare Ant Man and Haliburton's Game 4 performances.

Who played like a super star?"

Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

@CookedByPayne: "Why do they bring this up every day??? Is he just pissed the Knicks are losing??"

@btcguy35: "SAS never can admit when he is wrong 😑"

@TheFlockSniper: "he just hating bro"

@TweetsByTae: "But Brunson a superstar while choking 20 point leads at home?"

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pacers have a 3-1 lead over the Knicks with Game 5 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.

