ESPN Star Facing Backlash For Tyrese Haliburton Statement
Tyrese Haliburton is in the middle of a fantastic playoff run with the Indiana Pacers.
The former Iowa State star finished their 130-121 victory (in Game 4) over the New York Knicks with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals while shooting 11/23 from the field.
Via StatMuse: "Haliburton this Conference Finals:
11.0 assists per game
1.5 turnovers per game
The only player this century with 10+ APG and under 2 TPG in a Conference Finals."
On Wednesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made a strong statement about Haliburton. (via First Take).
He does not think Haliburton is a superstar (yet).
Smith: "I don't view him that way. Not yet... He's damn good... He's a young, rising star in this game... I need to see more consistency before I give him that kind of label."
Smith took a lot of backlash from fans on social media.
@himwitdacam: "How do you have Jalen Brunson as a superstar but can’t put Halliburton up there????????"
@MiamisOG: "Stephen A. Smith is still mad about his Knicks losing"
@The__Cooler: "Bro compare Ant Man and Haliburton's Game 4 performances.
Who played like a super star?"
@CookedByPayne: "Why do they bring this up every day??? Is he just pissed the Knicks are losing??"
@btcguy35: "SAS never can admit when he is wrong 😑"
@TheFlockSniper: "he just hating bro"
@TweetsByTae: "But Brunson a superstar while choking 20 point leads at home?"
The Pacers have a 3-1 lead over the Knicks with Game 5 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.