ESPN Star Makes Blunt Mark Cuban Statement After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The fallout from the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic has remained the biggest storyline in all of sports.
One of the biggest reasons the trade was such a surpise was due to the fact that Mark Cuban is a big fan of the 25-year-old superstar.
However, Cuban is no longer the majority owner of the franchise.
Recently, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about the situation (h/t Front Office Sports).
Smith: "If this was Mark Cuban still owning the team, there's no way in hell he moves Luka. These are the Adelson's that own the Mavericks now, and the money that they have, the deep pockets that they have, they didn't want to pay the 325 supermax... Understand, that when you talk about Luka being this global iconic brand. They didn't need the money as much as a Mark Cuban needed the money."
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He had spent all seven seasons of his NBA career playing for the Mavs.
Right now, Doncic has averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Mavs are also coming off a year where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
That said, they have still have one of the most talented teams led by Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.