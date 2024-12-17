ESPN Star Rips Washington Wizards Guard Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole is currently in his second season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The former Michigan star has played well, but the Wizards are currently the worst team in the NBA, with a 3-21 record in their first 24 games.
Recently, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made strong comments about Poole (via First Take, h/t ClutchPoints).
Smith: "We all know he caused a little trouble in Golden State. Ego got a bit big. We know how Draymond responded to that... He gets moved to a situation gone from a champion to a team that, since he has arrived, is 18-88. 70 games under 500. But you showboating. That's why his a** is in the nation's capital."
Poole had gone viral for a blooper from Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Boston Celtics (at home).
Via Ballislife.com: "Jordan Poole drops Pritchard, points at him instead of shooting and then has to pass the ball..."
The Wizards are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
They are 6.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons for the final play-in tournament spot (10th seed).
Poole currently has averages of 20.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Wizards will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Washington, D.C.
They will then head on the road to play the Bucks on Saturday in Milwaukee.