ESPN Star Slams New York Knicks After Blowout Cavs Loss
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks played the Celveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
The Knicks got blown out, losing by a score of 142-105.
Via Underdog NBA: "Knicks vs. the Cavs and Celtics this season:
0-4 record
-92 point differential
Lost to Cleveland by 36 tonight; Boston up next on Sunday."
After the game, Stephen A. Smith spoke about the Knicks (via NBA on ESPN).
Smith: "I'm depressed. New York Knicks got their a** kicked... What they have shown us, now 0-6 against the likes of Cleveland, OKC, and Boston. It is that they are an inferior team to the upper echelon of the NBA. They are good enough to keep it interesting... This is not a team that is going to knock off one of those dudes in order to win a championship... When I see a butt whipping like I saw tonight, I'm very deppressed. Three hours of my life that I can never get back."
The Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson, who finished the loss with 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Knicks dropped to 37-19 in 56 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Sunday afernoon when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
On the road, the Knicks are 17-9 in 26 games.