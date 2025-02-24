ESPN Star Was Wrong About Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors (via the Miami Heat) earlier this month.
At the time, there were some who were skeptical of the deal due to Butler's declining play (and being 35).
One person who had his questions was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
However, Butler has looked fantastic during his six games with the Warriors.
They are now 5-1 with him in the starting lineup.
Via Hoop Central: "Jimmy Butler as a Warrior:
25 PTS - 4 AST - 2 REB
20 PTS - 6 AST - 9 REB
21 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB
19 PTS - 4 AST - 8 REB
17 PTS - 7 AST - 3 REB
18 PTS - 5 AST - 4 REB"
Before Sunday's 126-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Smith admitted he may have been wrong.
Smith (via NBA on ESPN): "I think I was wrong... I think I was wrong when I first talked about this because I looked at Jimmy Butler, and I said, we know what a big-time player he is, particularly in the postseason, but does him and Steph mesh?... Jimmy Butler's averaging 20 and 6. He is averaging over nine free throws per game, which is sixth in the league since he arrived in Golden State... I don't have them winning it, but I can't summarily dismiss what I'm seeing and how impressive it's been."
With their win over Dallas, the Warriors are now 30-27 in 57 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are just 1.5 games back of the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.