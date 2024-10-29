Fastbreak

ESPN Star Calls Out Doc Rivers After Bucks Loss

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Feb 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

They lost by a score of 119-108 to fall to 1-3 in their first four games of the new season.

With a loaded roster that features Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, many fans and media are worried about the team.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made a bold statement about head coach Doc Rivers (via First Take, h/t ClutchPoints) after their latest loss.

Smith: "I don't know what the hell is going on right now, but they better get it together. Doc Rivers... If he doesn't get it done this year, this could be it for him for his career as a head coach in the National Basketball Association."

The Bucks will now play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

It's worth noting that the Bucks remain without three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton.

The 2021 NBA Champion finished last season with averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.

Rivers became the coach of the Bucks during the middle of last season.

They finished the year as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.

However, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).

Doc Rivers
Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks to Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

In addition to the Bucks, Rivers has also been at the helm for the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.