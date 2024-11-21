ESPN Star Stephen A. Smith Makes Blunt Bronny James Statement
Bronny James has had a slow start to his pro career.
He's appeared in two G League games (in addition to limited playing time in six NBA games).
In Bronny's most recent G League game, the former USC guard had four points, two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 2/10 from the field.
Recently, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was very honest about Bronny when he did an interview with Full Send Podcast.
Smith: "Bronny James did not do what it took to earn a spot on an NBA roster."
Smith also went on to talk about how Bronny is a great kid, and he offered advice on something that the 20-year-old should do.
Smith: "At some point, you, as Bronny, you need to say I don't want this anymore.... I gotta be in that G League. I gotta show that I'm worthy of being here."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Most picks that late do not get discussed at all during their rookie seasons.
However, Bronny is in a much different situation due to the fact that his father is LeBron James.
As for the Lakers, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA despite all of the extra attention.
They are 10-4 in 14 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to seven when they host the Orlando Magic on Thursday evening in Los Angeles, California.