ESPN Star Offers Bold Advice For Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James has had a slow start to his pro career.
That said, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie has gotten a lot of praise for how he played in his last two G League games.
He scored 30 points in Thursday's loss to the Valley Suns in Arizona.
One person who spoke about Bronny's performance was ESPN star Stephen A. Smith (via The Stephen A. Smith Show).
Smith: "Congratulations to Bronny James, but keep it up. It's a marathon, baby; it ain't a sprint, and nobody is in a better position to know that than your father... He's an all-time great, he's never cheated the game and that brother works his tail off to improve all the time. Emulate pops to the best of your ability, and you'll be just fine."
Bronny will continue to go back and forth between the Los Angeles Lakers (and the South Bay Lakers) all season.
Considering he is not in JJ Redick's rotation, the G League is very valuable for his development in getting time on the court against other pros.
The former USC guard is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in five G League games.
The 20-year-old has played in seven games for the Lakers in the NBA.
However, he has yet to get more than five minutes of playing time in a game.
The Lakers are 13-12 in their first 25 games.
They will resume action on Sunday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles.