ESPN Star Was Wrong About Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns Decision
Deandre Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
At the time, the Phoenix Suns were seen by many as making the right choice.
One person who was urging the Suns to take Ayton was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
Smith (via First Take) in 2018: "It's incredibly important that the Phoenix Suns don't mess this up. He's right there in Arizona. He's right down the road. You need a box office attraction who can flat out ball... I don't give a damn about how this kid in Europe looks... You have to take Deandre Ayton with the number one overall pick, because you are the Phoenix Suns. Anybody else, you can debate it, you can throw it up in the air."
While Smith made a good point about the Suns (at the time), Ayton ended up being a poor choice considering three out of the next four picks were Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ayton had seemed like a sure thing but ended up nowhere close to those other three players.
Ayton spent the first five years of his career in Phoenix.
He also helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals.
That said, the franchise moved on from him in a trade (before the 2023-24 season).
The 26-year-old is coming off his second season with the Portland Trail Blazers.
He finished the year with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.