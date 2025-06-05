ESPN Stars Slams New York Knicks After Major Announcement
The New York Knicks are always among the most talked about NBA teams.
In recent years, they have been spoken about more positively, as the franchise has become a consistent winner since hiring Tom Thibodeau five years ago.
That said, the Knicks fired the veteran head coach on Tuesday.
One person who was upset with the news was Chris Mad Dog Russo (via ESPN's First Take).
Russo: "What they did here to Thibodeau is a complete disgrace... Dolan's hands to me... To me, is all over this... The Knicks have had 12 head coaches in his tenure as the owner of the team... This is how they're gonna reward Thibs by throwing him out the door?"
There have been mixed emotions on the firing.
Via @KnicksMuse: "Tom Thibodeau was the most successful head coach that the Knicks have had in a long, long time.
How do we feel about his firing?"
The Knicks were in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
They had also reached the NBA playoffs four times in the five seasons that Thibodeau had been at the helm for the franchise.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported more details (on June 2): "The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said. After five seasons with the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau is out as head coach."
The Knicks have been unable to win a title since the 1973 season.