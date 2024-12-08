Evan Mobley Made NBA History In Cavs-Hornets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
The Cavs won by a score of 116-102.
Evan Mobley led the way with an outstanding 41 points, ten rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 16/23 from the field and 6/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Evan Mobley had himself a CAREER DAY 🗣️
🔥41 PTS (career high)
🔥6 3PM (career high)
🔥10 REB
🔥3 BLK
🔥69.6 FG%"
The former USC star also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "Evan Mobley joins Kevin Durant as the only players in NBA history under 25 years old to record 40+ PTS, 10+ REB, 3+ BLK, and 5+ 3PM in a game."
Mobley is now averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in his first 23 games.
The Cavs have had an excellent start to the year, as they are the best team in the NBA.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-3 record in 24 games.
In addition, the Cavs are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Mobley was the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The 23-year-old is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Cavs).
Last season, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.