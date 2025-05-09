Evan Mobley's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Pacers in Indiana for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could remain without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Evan Mobley is on the injury report.
Mobley missed Game 2.
Via Underdog NBA: "Atkinson: Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable for Friday."
The 2025 Defensive Player of The Year finished the regular season with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via StatMuse: "Evan Mobley this season:
113 blocks
61 steals
108.3 defensive rating
DPOY."
The Cavs lost each of the first two games of the series (at home).
They most recently lost by a score of 120-119.
In Game 1 (when the Cavs lost 121-112), Mobley finished with 20 points, ten rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 9/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland: "The #Cavs held a shootaround today before hitting the road to Indy.
They say they're past Game 2 and are in a good mindset heading into Game 3 despite being down 2-0.
And they'll keep monitoring Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter, Darius Garland—all still questionable with injuries."
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round.