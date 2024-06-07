Evan Turner Reveals Shocking Text Message He Sent To Jayson Tatum In 2022
Evan Turner is one of the best college basketball players ever, and played ten seasons in the NBA.
He ended his career after the 2019-20 season and was briefly an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics in 2021.
On a recent episode of his podcast with Andre Iguodala (Point Forward), Turner revealed a text message that he sent All-Star Jayson Tatum in 2022.
Turner: "I text Tatum and told him I can't wait till you and Luka play in the Finals one day."
In the clip (via Point Forward), there was a screenshot of the text message.
Turner wrote in November of 2022: "Hope you know it's gone truly kill me to root against Luka when ya'll play in the finals some day
That's love"
Tatum and Doncic are currently in the Finals going up against each other with Game 1 on Thursday evening Boston.
Tatum (who is in his seventh season) finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Doncic (who is in his sixth season) put up 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.
One of either Tatum or Doncic will win the 2024 NBA Championship, which will end up propelling the winner into arguably the face of the league.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).