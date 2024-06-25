Ex-1st Overall Pick Still Wants To Play In The NBA
John Wall was once among the best point guards in the NBA.
The five-time All-Star most recently played in the league when he appeared in 34 games for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.
Recently, Wall was on Podcast P with Paul George and revealed that he still wants to play in the NBA.
Wall: "It's been a tough journey trying to get back there. The most important thing for me is trying to stay healthy. I know a lot of these teams have a lot of young guys on the team. They don't have a lot of vets. I think you need those vets in the locker room. That's what teams are missing. I'm willing to accept any role it is to be on a team. If it's playing, not playing, being a Udonis Haslem role. Anything like that. I just want to be in an NBA jersey again because I know how much the game means to me, how much I still have left."
Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after one sensational season at Kentucky.
He played 11 years in the NBA for the Clippers, Wizards and Rockets.
The longest tenure of his career came with Washington (it's where he made all five NBA All-Star Games).
Wall has career averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 647 regular season games.
He also appeared in 37 NBA playoff games.