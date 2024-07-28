Ex-76ers Player Reportedly Leaving NBA For Overseas Contract
Furkan Korkmaz is coming off his seventh year in the NBA.
The 27-year-old finished his season with averages of 2.5 points per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Korkmaz was traded to the Indiana Pacers during the middle of the season (and waived).
On Sunday, multiple reports indicated that Korkmaz is now signing with AS Monaco Basket.
Via Evan Sidery: "Furkan Korkmaz is signing an overseas contract with EuroLeague’s AS Monaco.
Korkmaz spent seven years with the Sixers before being traded to the Pacers in February and immediately released."
Korkmaz was the 26th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and spent all seven seasons of his career with the 76ers.
Initially, he was an important role player who averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 72 games (12 starts) during the 2020 season.
However, Korkmaz completely fell out of the rotation over the previous two years.
Korkmaz had career averages of 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 328 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 33 NBA playoff games (four starts).
As for the 76ers, they finished this past year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.