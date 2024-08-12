Ex-Boston Celtics 1st-Round Pick Wants Another Chance In The NBA
Guerschon Yabusele most recently played in the NBA during the 2019 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.
That year, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 41 games (one start).
During the 2024 Olympics, Yabusele caught the attention of many basketball fans around the world.
He played a huge role in France reaching the Gold medal game (they lost to Team USA by a score of 98-87).
After the Olympics, the 28-year-old revealed he still wants to play in the NBA.
His post (via X) had over 20,000 likes and 2.3 million impressions in nine hours.
Yabusele wrote: "Been waiting for a 2nd chance.. I’m ready 😤🧸"
Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported more details about Yabusele's current situation (h/t HoopsRumors).
Stein Wrote: "League sources tell @TheSteinLine that France star Guerschon Yabusele has one season left on his Real Madrid contract — with an NBA buyout of $2.5 million.
The buyout was just $1 million had Yabusele been pursued by an NBA team before July 15.
More NBA: http://marcstein.substack.com"
Yabusele was the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Boston.
However, he spent just two seasons in the league (all with Boston).
His career averages are 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
There is no question that Yabusele will be a name to monitor after his stellar play in Paris.