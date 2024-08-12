Ex-Boston Celtics 1st-Round Pick Wants Another Chance In The NBA

League sources tell @TheSteinLine that France star Guerschon Yabusele has one season left on his Real Madrid contract — with an NBA buyout of $2.5 million.



The buyout was just $1 million had Yabusele been pursued by an NBA team before July 15.



More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/LNu25T4MrQ