Ex-Boston Celtics Forward Reportedly Signs With Charlotte Hornets
Drew Peterson has spent the first two seasons of his NBA career playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 25-year-old finished last year with averages of 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 25 games.
This week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Peterson will now sign a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Charania: "Former Celtics forward Drew Peterson has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Charlotte Hornets, agents Mike Silverman and Troy Payne of Equity Sports tell ESPN. Hornets' Charles Lee coached Peterson in Boston two seasons ago."
Peterson is also coming off a productive season in the G League (for the Maine Celtics).
He had averages of 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via NBA G League (on March 25): "The Boston ' two-way player, Drew Peterson, popped off in tonight's game against the Knicks. He unleashed in the first half with 23 PTS after knocking down 7 three-pointers!
He kept the momentum going in the second half where he exploded for 32 PTS and collected 12 boards, giving him one of the team's 3 double-doubles.
With playoffs around the corner, Peterson showed that he is prepared to do whatever is necessary to take all the way!"
Peterson joins a Hornets team that finished last season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.