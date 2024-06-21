Ex-Boston Celtics Player Dennis Schroder Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the Finals.
Tatum finished the final game with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field in 45 minutes of playing time.
Via Celtics Stats: "Jayson Tatum became the 1st player in Celtics history to record 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in a Finals game. He logged 31 points and 11 assists to go along with rebounds in Game 5."
After the game, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 995,000 likes and 16,000 comments.
Tatum captioned his post: "LETS TALK ABOUT IT"
One person who left a comment was ex-Celtics player Dennis Schroder.
Schroder's comment had over 1,000 likes.
Schroder wrote: "🔥🔥"
Schroder spent part one of season (2021-22) with the Celtics.
In 49 games, he averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
In addition to the Celtics, Schroder has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets over 11 seasons in the NBA.
He spent this past season playing for the Raptors and Nets.
The veteran point guard finished the year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.