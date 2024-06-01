Ex-Boston Celtics Player Dennis Schroder Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals when they beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
They swept the Pacers and and will now face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
After the huge win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 484,000 likes and 4,900 comments.
Tatum captioned his post: "“It’s enough haters out there, why not cheer for me” -@carmeloanthony"
One of the people who left a comment was Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schroder.
His comment had over 260 likes.
Schroder commented: "🔥🔥🔥"
Schroder finished the regular season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 80 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
In addition to the Nets and Raptors, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics over 11 seasons in the NBA.
He was teammates with Tatum on the Celtics for 49 games during the 2021-22 season.
As for Tatum, he finished the closeout game against the Pacers with 26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He is in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
Game 1 against Dallas will be on June 6 in Boston.