Ex-Boston Celtics Player Signs With Team In France
Malik Fitts most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.
He finished the year with averages of 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field in 15 games.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Fitts is signing with SIG Strasbourg (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via SIG Strasbourg (translated to English): "🔒 SIG Strasbourg closes its recruitment with the signing of versatile winger Malik Fitts (27 years old – 2m04).
Welcome @MalikFitts 😃"
Fitts has played part of two seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field in 18 games.
He has also appeared in nine NBA playoff games with the Celtics (during the 2022 season).
In addition to his time in the NBA, Fitts has also played three seasons in the G League.
He has career averages of 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 29.1% from the three-point range in 32 regular season games (19 starts).
At 27, Fitts could still potentially end up with an NBA team before the end of his career.
During his time with the Celtics, he made the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games).
He will be a player that is worth watching overseas.