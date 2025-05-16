Ex-Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Questions NBA's MVP Decision
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series.
Ironically, the two frontrunners for the 2025 MVP Award are Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder).
Via Underdog NBA: "2024-2025 MVP finalists:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo"
With Game 7 of the series on Sunday, many people have questioned why the award has yet to be announced.
One person who sent out a post former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas.
He wrote: "I liked when they would announce mvp during the 1st rd! What’s the hold up now?"
A lot of people commented on his post.
@wilsonchandler: "Me too. Think they killed that after Dirk lost to Golden State in the 1st round after winning MVP"
@Travonne: "good advertising to keep the fan interested"
@KCJ_Swish: "Facts. This may end up backfiring now"
@Notasalad: "They're waiting for who wins between the two candidates... jokic beats SGA he'll win mvp"
@SeattleFanGZ: "Waiting to see who wins Game 7 😂"
It's worth noting that the playoffs have no impact on the MVP voting, as the award is strictly based on regular season performance.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "I think the NBA messed up big by not awarding the MVP already, ideally before like Game 2 of Round 2.
If SGA loses Game 7 now he has the uncomfortable Dirk moment of getting MVP after being eliminated. That’s not great marketing for a really important star moving forward."
Game 7 will be on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma.