Fastbreak

Ex-Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Questions NBA's MVP Decision

Isaiah Thomas sent out a post about the NBA's upcoming MVP announcement.

Ben Stinar

Mar 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts after he is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (not pictured) on a drive to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. The Celtics won 115-95. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts after he is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (not pictured) on a drive to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. The Celtics won 115-95. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series.

Ironically, the two frontrunners for the 2025 MVP Award are Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder).

Via Underdog NBA: "2024-2025 MVP finalists:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo"

With Game 7 of the series on Sunday, many people have questioned why the award has yet to be announced.

One person who sent out a post former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

He wrote: "I liked when they would announce mvp during the 1st rd! What’s the hold up now?"

A lot of people commented on his post.

@wilsonchandler: "Me too. Think they killed that after Dirk lost to Golden State in the 1st round after winning MVP"

@Travonne: "good advertising to keep the fan interested"

@KCJ_Swish: "Facts. This may end up backfiring now"

@Notasalad: "They're waiting for who wins between the two candidates... jokic beats SGA he'll win mvp"

@SeattleFanGZ: "Waiting to see who wins Game 7 😂"

NBA
May 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) looks on from the court during the first half in game seven of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that the playoffs have no impact on the MVP voting, as the award is strictly based on regular season performance.

Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "I think the NBA messed up big by not awarding the MVP already, ideally before like Game 2 of Round 2.

If SGA loses Game 7 now he has the uncomfortable Dirk moment of getting MVP after being eliminated. That’s not great marketing for a really important star moving forward."

Game 7 will be on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.